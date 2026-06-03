Man discovers at 29 he was conceived with wrong sperm, sparks NIS 7.3m lawsuit

The Tel Aviv District Court is currently hearing an unusual medical malpractice lawsuit seeking 7.3 million shekels (around 2.5 million dollars), in which a mother and her son allege that a gynecologist

used the wrong sperm during an insemination procedure

performed 34 years ago. The doctor, now 96 and suffering from advanced dementia, is also involved in a separate proceeding in which the

Family Court in Tel Aviv