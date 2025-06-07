IDF recovers body of Thai hostage presumed alive Nattapong Pinta

In a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, the body of Thai hostage Nattapong Pinta was recovered Friday from the Rafah area in southern Gaza and brought back to Israeli territory, the military said on Saturday. The total number of hostages currently held in captivity, both living and deceased, now stands at 55.

The recovery operation was made possible through intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet during the interrogation of a captured terrorist, combined with information from the Hostage Task Force and IDF Intelligence Directorate. A joint IDF and Shin Bet team carried out the mission in Rafah. Pinta’s body was later identified by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in coordination with the Israel Police, the IDF Hostage Task Force, and the Foreign Ministry.

Until now, Pinta had been classified as a casualty “whose life was in grave danger.” His death was confirmed Friday morning when his body was identified at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. He is survived by his wife and child. Two more Thai workers are held in captivity in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, issued on behalf of the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, Pinta’s family in Thailand was informed Friday morning by the Thai Embassy and Hirsch. Hirsch personally visited the Thai Embassy in Herzliya, where he and the diplomatic staff delivered the news to the family. Arrangements are underway to return his body to Thailand, and ongoing support is being provided to his relatives.

“Together with all citizens of Israel, we extend our condolences to Nattapong’s family and to the Thai people,” the statement said. “Our deep thanks and appreciation go to our brave commanders and soldiers for this important and successful mission. We will not rest until we bring all our hostages home — both the living and the fallen.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his condolences, noting that Pinta came to Israel from Thailand to work in agriculture and build a better future for his family. “He was brutally murdered in captivity,” Katz said. “We will not rest until every hostage, living and deceased, is returned.”