Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19, killed by explosive drone in southern Lebanon; multiple soldiers injured

Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19, of Petah Tikva, a soldier in the 77th Battalion of the “Sa’ar MiGolan” Brigade, was killed in a drone strike. An officer and three soldiers were also seriously wounded, one soldier was moderately wounded and another sustained light injuries.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg paid tribute: “I share in the deep sorrow of the Fooks family over the fall of an Israeli hero, the soldier Idan Fooks, of blessed memory, during fighting in southern Lebanon. Idan, a resident of the Pisgat Hadar neighborhood in Petah Tikva, was a graduate of Ben-Gurion High School in the city.”

1 View gallery Sgt. Idan Fooks ( Photo: IDF )

His funeral will be held Monday at 4 p.m. at the Segula Military Cemetery in Petah Tikva.

During the incident, two additional explosive drones were launched toward the forces. One drone was intercepted and exploded near the troops as the wounded were being evacuated from the area, with no further casualties reported.