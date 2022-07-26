Russia says Israel taken 'unhelpful' stance over Jewish Agency, Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday that Israel has taken an "unhelpful" stance towards Moscow in the last few months when it comes to the Ukraine conflict and the Jewish Agency row.

The country's have been embroiled in a diplomatic row in the past few days after Russia's Justice Ministry earlier requested the liquidation of the Moscow branch of the Jewish Agency , which helps Jews emigrate to Israel.

In a TV interview, Zakharova said that issues with the Jewish Agency are legal rather than national. "It's a question for the Justice Ministry, that's the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter," Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organization.

The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world.

Zakharova then went on to say that Israel's support of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion "raises questions".

"The statements coming out of Israel are biased and completely unconstructive," Zakharova said. "When anti-Russian assessments are given by the Israeli leadership at different levels, and when the policy is pro-Ukrainian and in favor of the regime in Kiev - it raises questions."

In the meantime, President Isaac Herzog, with whom Prime Minister Yair Lapid met Monday to discuss ways to resolve the crisis with Russia, said earlier, "the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia is an issue that is really close to my heart."

Herzog served as the head of the Jewish Agency from 2018 to 2021.