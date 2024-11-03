Hezbollah targets northern Israel with rockets, drones

The IDF said on Sunday morning that aerial defenses shot down a hostile drone fired from Lebanon. Sirens warned of incoming rocket fire in and around the coastal city of Acre and the Haifa Bay area. ten projectiles were seen entering Israeli territory some were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
Earlier sirens warned of a drone strike on the southern Golan Heights and rockets targeting the Upper Galilee. No injuries were reported.
The military said its forces killed a commander in the Hezbollah terror group in the South Lebanon town of El Khiam. According to the IDF, Farouk Elashi was responsible for rocket and missile fire on the Upper Galilee.
The IDF said another Hezbollah terrorist, Yousef Ahmed Noun, a commander in the Radwan forces was also killed in the strike.
