Hezbollah targets northern Israel with rockets, drones

Military says two Hezbollah terrorists killed in a targeted strike on South Lebanese town of El Khiam ; earlier drones launched at Golan Heights 

Yoav Zitun, Eitan Glickman, Lior Ben Ari
The IDF said on Sunday morning that aerial defenses shot down a hostile drone fired from Lebanon. Sirens warned of incoming rocket fire in and around the coastal city of Acre and the Haifa Bay area. ten projectiles were seen entering Israeli territory some were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
Earlier sirens warned of a drone strike on the southern Golan Heights and rockets targeting the Upper Galilee. No injuries were reported.
Acre, Haifa Bay area come under Hezbollah rocket and drone attack on Sunday Acre, Haifa Bay area come under Hezbollah rocket and drone attack on Sunday
Acre, Haifa Bay area come under Hezbollah rocket and drone attack on Sunday
(Photo: Telegram )
The military said its forces killed a commander in the Hezbollah terror group in the South Lebanon town of El Khiam. According to the IDF, Farouk Elashi was responsible for rocket and missile fire on the Upper Galilee.
IDF attack on El Khiam last week
(Photo: AFP)
The IDF said another Hezbollah terrorist, Yousef Ahmed Noun, a commander in the Radwan forces was also killed in the strike.
