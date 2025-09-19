‘Stop the Genocide’: Greek protesters hang anti-Israel signs on Acropolis

Activists scale Athens’ Acropolis to unfurl pro-Palestine banners, demanding an end to cooperation with Israel and recognition of Palestinian state

Itamar Eichner|
In a striking demonstration at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, members of Greece’s Communist Party (KKE) and its youth wing (KNE) unfurled two large banners on the Acropolis cliffs in Athens this morning.
The banners, written in Greek and English, read, “Stop the genocide – No cooperation with the murderous state of Israel – Free Palestine.” Dozens of activists, waving red flags, gathered to express solidarity with Palestinians, condemning what they called the “massacre in Gaza” and criticizing Israel, the U.S., NATO and the EU.
The pro-Palestinian disply at the Acropolis
They demanded an end to all support and cooperation with Israel and recognition of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The pro-Palestinian disply at the Acropolis
The protest reflects Greece’s growing role as a hub for anti-Israel demonstrations, with tensions peaking during last month’s “Day of Rage,” when dozens of smaller protests erupted nationwide. The Acropolis action underscores the activists’ call for intensified global pressure to address the Gaza war and support Palestinian statehood.
