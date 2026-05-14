Israeli truck driver charged with sending sensitive-site footage to Iranian agent

An Israeli truck driver from Tira has been charged with sending footage and locations of sensitive sites across Israel to an Iranian agent during the war with Iran, prosecutors said Thursday.
Ahmad Daas, 27, was indicted in Central District Court in Lod on charges of contact with a foreign agent and passing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security.
According to the indictment, Daas was in active contact with an Iranian agent during Operation Roaring Lion and sent him documentation and locations of strategic sites, including seaports, power stations and an IDF base.
Prosecutors said Daas used his job as a truck driver for a transport company to travel around the country and carry out filming tasks. The indictment says he knew the person he was in contact with was acting on behalf of a hostile entity seeking information that could harm Israel’s security.
The Iranian agent allegedly asked Daas to film “important places” and locations where Jews gather. Prosecutors said Daas sent locations of strategic sites and, during video calls, showed the agent where missiles should be launched.
According to the indictment, Daas also conditioned further cooperation on there being “results” at the locations he had documented.
Among the sites he allegedly filmed were Ashdod port, a power station in Ashdod, the Israel Aerospace Industries building from several angles, a police station and a municipal building.
Prosecutors said the Iranian agent offered to pay Daas for the missions, but Daas refused because he was acting out of ideological motives.
The case was investigated by the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police. Prosecutors asked the court to keep Daas in custody until the end of legal proceedings, saying the alleged offenses were committed while Israel was under missile attack and fighting on multiple fronts.