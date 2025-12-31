Israel needs US diplomatic backing, not military support, to disarm Hamas

Israel does not need military support but diplomatic backing from the United States to disarm Hamas, according to Alex Traiman of JNS.

Israel does not need military support but diplomatic backing from the United States to disarm Hamas, according to Alex Traiman of JNS.

Israel does not need military support but diplomatic backing from the United States to disarm Hamas, according to Alex Traiman of JNS.

“The international community is going to be very upset if there’s a return to hostilities,” Traiman told ILTV from Mar-a-Lago, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week.

“The international community is going to be very upset if there’s a return to hostilities,” Traiman told ILTV from Mar-a-Lago, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week.

“The international community is going to be very upset if there’s a return to hostilities,” Traiman told ILTV from Mar-a-Lago, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week.