Israel needs US diplomatic backing, not military support, to disarm Hamas

Israel does not need military support but diplomatic backing from the United States to disarm Hamas, according to Alex Traiman of JNS.
“The international community is going to be very upset if there’s a return to hostilities,” Traiman told ILTV from Mar-a-Lago, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week.
He said that if the US can state that the plan agreed upon by the international community was the 20-point plan, which includes Hamas disarmament, and that Israel has upheld its part of the deal, it would make it easier for the IDF to take action.
Watch the full interview: