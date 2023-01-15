Herzog says debate over judicial system reforms 'tearing our nation apart'

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday addressed the heated debate over the new government's proposed changes to the judicial system .

Speaking from the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog said that "we are in the grips of a profound disagreement that is tearing our nation apart. This conflict worries me deeply, as it worries many across Israel and the Diaspora."

2 View gallery Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Calling the justice system one of the "foundations of Israel democracy," the president emphasized the importance of safeguarding the branch of government from political interference.

He acknowledged the fierce public debate taking place, including the ongoing demonstrations around the country, which saw some 80,000 people turn out Saturday night in the rain in central Tel Aviv to rally against Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan to reform the justice system.

"I respect the criticism toward me, but I am now focused on two critical roles that I believe I bear as president at this hour: averting a historic constitutional crisis and stopping the continued rift within our nation," Herzog said.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Critics charge that Levin's plan would weaken judicial oversight of laws passed by Israel's parliament, the Knesset. Supporters of the reform say that the Supreme Court has become too politicized and partisan.

The government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to comment on the protests and the ongoing debate during the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.



