Russian man jailed for supporting Israel’s war in Gaza on social media

A man from Russia’s Primorsky Krai region was sentenced to five days in detention after expressing support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza on social media.

The individual, whose name was not disclosed, posted online in favor of what he described as Israel’s "aggressive actions against Gaza residents."

He was arrested the following day in Vladivostok, the regional capital, and charged with "inciting national and religious hatred."

A local court ruled that the man had committed an administrative offense related to "inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliating human dignity."

He pleaded guilty and, at the authorities’ request, recorded a video from the courtroom expressing remorse for his actions.

The court sentenced him to five days of administrative detention at a temporary holding facility operated by Russia’s Interior Ministry in Vladivostok.