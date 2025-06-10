Nablus under lockdown as IDF launches counter-terror operation

The IDF launched a counter-terror operation early Tuesday in the heart of the Nablus casbah located in the West Bank, acting on intelligence indicating terrorists were planning attacks on Jews and Israelis. The operation, expected to last several hours or even days, aims to carry out arrests and prevent the establishment of terrorist infrastructure.
According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, IDF forces entered Nablus shortly after midnight and imposed a lockdown on the town’s old city district, known as a terror hotbed. Local sources said dozens of military vehicles entered the area, positioned themselves in the city center and began raiding homes in the historic quarter.
The sources added that the lockdown is expected to continue through Wednesday. During the operation, an Israeli flag was reportedly raised on one of the buildings. Loudspeaker recordings played by the army reportedly announced: “To all residents of Nablus: a curfew is in place. Do not leave your homes until further notice.”
Last month, security forces released rare footage of undercover Border Police officers eliminating a member of the "Lions’ Den" terror cell in Nablus. Drone and bodycam footage showed the unit entering the casbah, identifying the armed terrorist near a barbershop and fatally shooting him before arresting another suspect.
The undercover unit operated under the direction of the Shin Bet and the IDF. The terrorist, Rami al-Kakhan, had carried out terrorist attacks, assisted in arming terror operatives and was planning additional attacks. Troops recovered a handgun, two ammunition magazines and cash suspected of being directed to fund terrorism.