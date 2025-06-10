Nablus under lockdown as IDF launches counter-terror operation

, acting on intelligence indicating terrorists were planning attacks on Jews and Israelis. The operation, expected to last several hours or even days, aims to carry out arrests and prevent the establishment of terrorist infrastructure.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, IDF forces entered Nablus shortly after midnight and imposed a lockdown on the town’s old city district, known as a terror hotbed. Local sources said dozens of military vehicles entered the area, positioned themselves in the city center and began raiding homes in the historic quarter.

