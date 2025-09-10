Pro-Israel commentator Charlie Kirk 'hit' after shots fired at Utah Valley University

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot in the neck on Thursday during a presentation at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, according to an NBC News reporter citing a university spokesperson. According to reports, his condition is cirtical.
The incident occurred around noon local time as part of Kirk's "American Comeback Tour," a campus debate series where students challenge his conservative views on topics like free speech and cultural issues. Eyewitnesses reported chaos, with attendees screaming amid the gunfire, and Kirk was quickly evacuated by his security team.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on his X account shortly after the incident, writing: "Praying for Charlie Kirk." U.S. President Donald Trump also commented on the shooting on his Truth Social account, writing: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"
FBI Director Kash Patel referred to the incident and said an investigation is ongoing. "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."
Born in 1993 in the Chicago suburbs, Kirk dropped out of community college to launch TPUSA in 2012 at age 18, building it into the nation's largest conservative youth organization with millions in funding from donors like Foster Friess.
As host of "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast and a prominent Trump ally, he has mobilized students against "leftist indoctrination" on campuses, often sparking protests. A vocal evangelical Christian, Kirk has long championed pro-Israel causes, visiting the country in 2019 for a fact-finding tour that deepened his advocacy.
He routinely defends Israel's right to exist in debates, condemns antisemitism and highlights U.S.-Israel alliances on his platforms, positioning TPUSA as a counter to anti-Israel activism amid the ongoing Gaza war. Utah Sen. Mike Lee urged prayers for Kirk, and no suspect details have emerged as the investigation unfolds.