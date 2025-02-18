How did American Jewish leaders react to Netanyahu?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a powerful message on Sunday to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. He emphasized that Israel is stronger than ever and expressed full support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza and the region.

CONFERENCE OF PRESIDENTS ( קרדיט: ILTV )

“We see eye to eye with the US administration, with President Trump and his administration, first of all, on accomplishing the immediate three goals that we have in Gaza," Netanyahu said. "One is to achieve the release of all our hostages. The second, as I said, is to destroy Hamas. The third is to ensure that Gaza has a different future.”

The prime minister added that “President Trump has presented a bold new vision, and the only plan that I think can work to enable a different future for the people of Gaza, for the people of Israel, for the surrounding areas, why not give Gazans a choice?”

Netanyahu highlighted Israel’s successes in Lebanon and Syria but acknowledged that more work remains in Gaza, likely referencing his earlier discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signaling that Israel may need to return to Gaza in the near future to fully eliminate Hamas, which still controls the territory.

He also delivered strong remarks on Iran, calling it the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

“The greatest threat that Iran poses is that this decrepit regime would have achieved nuclear weapons, and we are committed, as President Trump has said many times, and as Secretary Rubio said today, we are committed that Iran never gets nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister left the room energized and committed to working with Israel to turn this vision into reality.

"The prime minister coming here is an indication of his commitment to maintaining the dialog and making his voice heard and helping to explain the policies to the leadership of the American Jewish community," said Malcom Honlein, former CEO of the Conference of Presidents. "I believe we are on the cusp of major changes in the Middle East."

Former Trump antisemitism envoy Elan Carr said, "I think the Prime Minister is 100% correct to say we stand with the United States and with President Trump in this bold new vision of the Middle East."

The five day conference brought around 65 delegates to Israel, fewer than in recent years, but including top leaders from North America's Jewish community. Along with site visits, delegates will meet with Genesis speaker Amir Ohana and other MKS to discuss key issues important to us Jews.