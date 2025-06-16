850 Iran pounded

US deploys dozens of refueling jets east, sparking speculation over role in Israel-Iran clash

Unprecedented movement of KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft sparks speculation of possible support for Israeli operations, despite US denials of involvement in strikes on Iran

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States Armed Forces
Operation Rising Lion
Dozens of American military aerial-refueling aircraft left U.S. shores heading east across the Atlantic Ocean early on Monday in an unprecedented deployment of the U.S. Air Force.
The KC‑135 and KC‑46 planes, more than 30 in all, might participate in a scheduled NATO exercise in Europe. However, analysts and regional officials speculate the mission could extend to the Middle East, possibly supporting operations related to the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran.
2 View gallery
מטוסי תדלוק של צבא ארצות הברית מטוסי תדלוק של צבא ארצות הברית
US military refeuling jets eastbound across the Atlantic Ocean
(Photo: X)
Officials in Washington have denied any direct support for Israeli airstrikes against Iran. The U.S. State Department instructed American diplomats to reassure host governments that Washington “was not involved” in Israel’s “unilateral” operation targeting Iranian assets and that it had not provided refueling assistance to the IDF, according to CBS.
The department also emphasized that Washington’s support for Israel is limited to defensive measures, warning that any attacks on U.S. civilians, military installations or infrastructure—particularly following threats from Iraq—would prompt a response.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Despite these reassurances, the mass deployment of tankers has fueled speculation about deeper U.S. involvement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of complicity in Israel's bombing campaign, warning that Washington will “pay” for its actions.
2 View gallery
תרגיל תדלוקים אווירים ומטוסי קרבתרגיל תדלוקים אווירים ומטוסי קרב
Joint US-Israeli air drill
(Photo: IDF)
Another possibility is that the refueling fleet is being positioned to service American Air Force and Navy aircraft should the United States opt for a more active military role in the conflict.
Strategic experts note that while Israeli F‑15 fighter jets possess the range to reach Iranian territory without refueling, the more numerous F‑16s—and other Western aircraft—require midair tanker support to strike deep targets in Iran. This limitation contrasts with Russian and Chinese bomber platforms, which can operate at longer ranges independently.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""