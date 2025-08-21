‘Nicest judge in the world’, who became reality tv star, dies at 88

Frank Caprio, the cherished American judge known for his viral "Caught in Providence" TV series, died Thursday overnight at age 88 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer .

The Providence, Rhode Island, judge gained fame as the “nicest judge in the world” for his warm remarks during courtroom proceedings, with numerous clips shared widely on social media. A statement on his official Facebook page noted he succumbed to a disease he faced with courage.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” it read. “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

The statement added that Caprio “will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we strive to bring a little more compassion into the world -- just as he did every day.”

Born in 1936 to Italian immigrants—his father a fruit vendor and milkman—Caprio credited his compassionate approach to his upbringing. “Compassion, understanding and sympathy really emanates from my upbringing, my early childhood,” he said in an interview tied to his book recounting courtroom stories from his career.

Last year, he told a U.S. news outlet, “Sometimes you can change a person’s life if you just put a hand on their shoulder and let them know you believe in them,” reflecting his judicial philosophy.

Caprio served as a Providence Municipal Court judge from 1985 to 2023, having earlier taught civics at a local high school while studying law at night. In December 2023, shortly after his 87th birthday, he shared an emotional social media video revealing his cancer diagnosis and requesting prayers.

“I know this is a long road and I'm fully prepared to fight as hard as I can,” he said, expressing gratitude to followers as he began treatment. He completed his final radiation session in May 2024, but in his last video, posted Tuesday on Instagram, he disclosed a setback and rehospitalization.