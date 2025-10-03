Turkey to send plane to Israel to evacuate Gaza 140 flotilla activists

Turkey plans to send a special plane to Israel on Saturday to repatriate 140 of its citizens, along with Malaysians and Indonesians, who took part in the Gaza flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval commandos. Sources told Ynet the flight was coordinated with Israel.





On Sunday, Israel is expected to open the Allenby Bridge crossing on the Jordanian border to transfer dozens of Arab nationals who joined the flotilla, including citizens of Tunisia and Algeria. Israeli officials are also preparing to charter a separate plane to fly hundreds of European activists back to Europe. Some foreign nationals are expected to be deported on regular commercial flights.





Earlier Friday, the Israeli navy seized the final vessel in the flotilla. Still, organizers announced they intend to launch another flotilla with 11 ships carrying doctors and journalists bound for Gaza.

The final destination for the European activists remains unclear. Madrid was initially considered, but officials backed away amid concerns over mass protests and celebrations that could follow their arrival.

About 500 activists sailed on roughly 50 ships that departed from Genoa on August 30, Barcelona on August 31, and Tunisia and Catania on September 4. They claimed to be carrying tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Gaza. However, video released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry after a police search showed the ships contained no aid at all.

The activists broadcasted the flotilla live using cameras installed on their vessels and frequently posted videos on social media to amplify their protest and document the Israeli navy’s takeover.

Those who refuse to sign deportation orders are being sent to a detention facility and will face judicial proceedings until expelled under court order. Currently, they are being held at the Ketziot facility, where diplomats from their home countries are attempting to persuade them to accept voluntary deportation.

