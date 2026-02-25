IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Tuesday promoted Shai Siman-Tov, who was critically wounded during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 , to the rank of brigadier genera

Siman-Tov was injured when a tunnel beam collapsed during fighting in the Gaza Strip 12 years ago while he was commanding Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade. After a lengthy rehabilitation process, he returned to service in October 2015 as a team commander at the Tactical Command College and currently serves under the Operations Directorate.

IDF chief promotes officer critically wounded in 2014 Gaza war to brigadier general ( Video: IDF )

Zamir decided to grant him the senior rank in recognition of his contribution to Israel’s security establishment and the military, the IDF said.

The ceremony was attended by members of the General Staff Forum, the officers receiving promotions and their families.

“Shai, your courageous rehabilitation process will be told in rehabilitation departments and IDF units,” Zamir said at the ceremony. “You are an example of the essence of the human spirit, of bravery in battle and bravery in the battle of recovery.”

Siman-Tov enlisted in 1996 after studying at the military boarding school in Haifa. He served in the Barak Battalion and later fought as a company commander in the Egoz unit during the Second Lebanon War. During Operation Cast Lead, he served as deputy commander of the Gideon Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

He is married and a father of two. In 2019, he lit an IDF torch at Israel’s 71st Independence Day ceremony.

In remarks to ynet after the decision to promote him, Siman-Tov said he was grateful for the trust placed in him. “I salute the soldiers, the fallen, the returned captives, the physically wounded and those scarred in spirit, and I commit to continue acting faithfully and with dedication for the security of the people and the land,” he said.

At the same ceremony, Zamir also promoted Avinoam Emunah to brigadier general as he assumes the role of the IDF chief’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs.

2 View gallery Avinoam Emunah ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said Emunah will coordinate with all branches and directorates to expand the enlistment of members of the ultra-Orthodox community, including building service tracks, establishing units and strengthening conditions that accommodate their way of life.

“The ceremony today is especially moving and illustrates more than ever the concept of a people’s army,” Zamir said. “Those receiving ranks and their stories represent what is unique about our organization.”