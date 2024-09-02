While extremists protest against conscription, more Haredim are joining the IDF

"Torah and Judaism in the Holy Land are on the brink of annihilation," chanted dozens of ultra-Orthodox extremists on Monday morning who were staging a protest near a recruitment office, where Haredi recruits, summoned for their initial military call-up, were expected to arrive. Protesters, comprising ultra-Orthodox extremists from the Haredi community and the Jerusalem faction, took to the streets and attempted to reach the recruitment office but were blocked by police. Meanwhile, buses carrying additional protesters traveled from Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem.

Approximately 200 ultra-Orthodox recruits, set to serve in combat and intelligence roles tailored for them, were expected to arrive. Protesters aimed to block their entry. Flyers calling for the protest claimed: "Jewish souls are being led to secular destruction, which is worse than death." They also warned: "The fate of all Torah and Judaism in the Holy Land is at risk of annihilation due to this terrible decree."

The IDF prepared for the protests by directing recruits to an alternative location, where dedicated buses awaited to transport them to the recruitment office. Among recruits, about 150 young ultra-Orthodox men completed a training course in preparation for enlistment through a project that recruits Haredim for regular military service. This initiative was launched last November by Haredi activists, including Major (Res.) Moshe Turgeman, CEO of the Future of Israel association, and is supported by IDF and the Jerusalem Municipality. It is currently managed by Major (Res.) Moti Kaminstein, a former Arrow Company commander in the 202nd Paratrooper Battalion.

Elia Aharon, a resident of Beit Shemesh who was scheduled to enlist Monday, pursued professional training in recent years and will join the Intelligence Corps. "My brother studies in a strictly ultra-Orthodox yeshiva, and most of my friends don't enlist, but it was important for me to contribute to the country's security," he told Ynet.

Recently, warnings against military enlistment have circulated in the ultra-Orthodox media, including alleged testimonies of harm to the service conditions of Haredi recruits. However, Elia remains unfazed. "I believe someone in a place where not everyone is ultra-Orthodox actually grows stronger. They strive to maintain their lifestyle and beliefs. There are also tracks specifically for Haredim, and everyone can choose to serve where it suits them," he said.

Yitzhak from Beit Shemesh also decided to enlist. "I've heard many say, 'Those who don't study should enlist,' so I decided that it's not enough to just say it. If I'm not studying, I should actually enlist. My family is very supportive of my decision, but there might be situations where I can't come home in uniform. I'll request an exemption and won't dress like a soldier in the neighborhood to avoid causing issues for my family," he said.

Yosef Twito, who joined the IDF after studying at a recognized yeshiva in Jerusalem, said that the decision to enlist "wasn't simple, but the support gave me the strength to do it. The staff provided my friends and me with support and assistance throughout the process – offering a general introduction to the army, reducing the fear of the 'unknown,' and helping with the recruitment process, technical details and even physical endurance. Ultimately, they provide everything a Haredi youth wants and needs to enlist in the IDF. I'm excited about enlisting today and look forward to contributing to the defense of the state and the people."

Kaminstein, the program manager, is proud of the new recruits. "Enlistment day marks the culmination of a significant process for these young men who underwent mental and physical training. The ultra-Orthodox public should look at these young men with admiration for choosing to contribute to the defense of the state." Turgeman said it was important to work with the IDF to bring them in to military service. "We believe that the right way to integrate ultra-Orthodox youth into IDF is by providing tools and assistance to recruits. We see IDF and the security system as full partners in this important endeavor and thank the army commanders for the professional and ethical path we are taking together," he said.