IDF releases footage of Israeli fighter jets departing for overnight strike in Iran

Clip shows Israeli Air Force F-15 'Baz' and F-16 'Sufa' fighter jets taking off for percision strike, flying over 1,000 miles from Israeli borders

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF on Saturday afternoon released initial footage showing Israeli Air Force F-15 "Baz" and F-16 "Sufa" fighter jets departing for the overnight strike in Iran.
The operation involved dozens of aircraft flying over 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) from Israel, with the IDF noting that four female navigators were among the aircrews participating in the mission.
Israeli Air Force jets take off for precision strike in Iran
(Video: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
6 View gallery
תיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראןתיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן
Israeli Air Force jets take off for precision strike in Iran
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
6 View gallery
תיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראןתיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
6 View gallery
תיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראןתיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
6 View gallery
תיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראןתיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
6 View gallery
תיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראןתיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
6 View gallery
תיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראןתיעוד מיציאת מטוסי חיל האוויר לתקיפה באיראן
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
Israel's military operations reportedly also involved dozens of drones, targeting 20 locations, including military compounds, air defense systems, missile production facilities and ground-to-ground missile launchers in Tehran, as well as Iran’s Khuzestan and Ilam provinces in the west.
