Anti-Government protester says blocked from using facility for political reasons

In a post, woman says staff told her she cannot use facility in popular franchise after anti government protest; Landwer Café says bathrooms were closed for repair, deny political motivation

Adam Kotev|
PrintFind an error? Report us
An anti government protester said on Saturday, that she was blocked from using the restroom of a popular café franchise nearby, and was told only supporters of Netanyahu would be allowed in.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • In a post, Tammy Guy a 58-year-old woman said she and others, had entered the establishment for a bite to eat after the protest that was held in Tel Aviv's Habima Square, but when she asked to use the facilities, she was told "No service for you, here we're for Bibi (Netanyahu)."
    2 View gallery
    Landver Cafe in Tel Aviv's Habima Square    Landver Cafe in Tel Aviv's Habima Square
    Landver Cafe in Tel Aviv's Habima Square
    (Photo: Facebook)
    The Landwer Café franchise said in response that the bathrooms at the location were closed for repair and that no political motive was behind the staff refusing the woman entry.
    2 View gallery
    רשת לנדוור סניף הבימה תל אביב    רשת לנדוור סניף הבימה תל אביב
    Tammy Guy's Facebook post
    (Photo: Facebook)
    Guy said she and two of her sons joined thousands of others in a demonstration, protesting the far-right and religious government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the policies they had already announced.
    In an interview with Ynet, Guy said that when she and her party first arrived, they were greeted politely by the waiters but when she asked to use the facilty, she was rudely refused by the shift manager on duty who told her only supporters of the prime minister, were welcome. "He left me stunned," she said.
    "I asked if I'm hearing him correctly and he confirmed . I told him I'm not staying in a place where new discrimination laws trickle from the politicians to the citizens. I went outside and told my kids we're leaving," she said. Netanyahu's coalition partners from the Religious Zionist Party said they would advance legislation that would allow businesses and professionals to refuse service if their religious sensitivities were offended. The proposed bills were intended to allow religious physicians to deny medical treatment from the LGBTQ community.
    As Guy was leaving, Labor member of Knesset Gilad Kariv arrived with a group of friends and when he heard what had happened, said he too would not stay in the establishments.
    Landwer Café chain said they would never allow any discrimination in their businesses. "A preliminary probe contradicts the online post and the employee in question had denied saying anything of the kind, Landwer said in a statement.
    "The staff say that since may of the protesters arrived to use the bathroom, it malfunctioned. We at Landwer respect all populations and will grant service to everyone regardless of ethnicity, gender, or beliefs."
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.