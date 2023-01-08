Anti-Government protester says blocked from using facility for political reasons

An anti government protester said on Saturday, that she was blocked from using the restroom of a popular café franchise nearby, and was told only supporters of Netanyahu would be allowed in.
In a post, Tammy Guy a 58-year-old woman said she and others, had entered the establishment for a bite to eat after the protest that was held in Tel Aviv's Habima Square, but when she asked to use the facilities, she was told "No service for you, here we're for Bibi (Netanyahu)."
The Landwer Café franchise said in response that the bathrooms at the location were closed for repair and that no political motive was behind the staff refusing the woman entry.
Guy said she and two of her sons joined thousands of others in a demonstration, protesting the far-right and religious government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the policies they had already announced.
In an interview with Ynet, Guy said that when she and her party first arrived, they were greeted politely by the waiters but when she asked to use the facilty, she was rudely refused by the shift manager on duty who told her only supporters of the prime minister, were welcome. "He left me stunned," she said.
"I asked if I'm hearing him correctly and he confirmed . I told him I'm not staying in a place where new discrimination laws trickle from the politicians to the citizens. I went outside and told my kids we're leaving," she said. Netanyahu's coalition partners from the Religious Zionist Party said they would advance legislation that would allow businesses and professionals to refuse service if their religious sensitivities were offended. The proposed bills were intended to allow religious physicians to deny medical treatment from the LGBTQ community.
As Guy was leaving, Labor member of Knesset Gilad Kariv arrived with a group of friends and when he heard what had happened, said he too would not stay in the establishments.
Landwer Café chain said they would never allow any discrimination in their businesses. "A preliminary probe contradicts the online post and the employee in question had denied saying anything of the kind, Landwer said in a statement.
"The staff say that since may of the protesters arrived to use the bathroom, it malfunctioned. We at Landwer respect all populations and will grant service to everyone regardless of ethnicity, gender, or beliefs."