From patient to player: Meet wheelchair basketball star Noam

Noam was always in motion — running, playing, and especially kicking around a soccer ball. But a year and a half ago, everything changed.

A sudden collapse in the park led to a devastating diagnosis: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or CRPS — a rare neurological condition that causes constant pain. The once-active child was now confined to a wheelchair.

The physical challenges were immense — but it was the emotional toll that nearly broke him. Noam became withdrawn, disconnected from his friends and former life. He was referred to ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran for outpatient rehabilitation.

At first, he hated every second of it.

“I feel fulfilled because it is fun for me to exercise here," Noam said.

SPORTS HEALING

That shift happened when he discovered wheelchair basketball.

Noam began training with the ADI Negev team — tentatively at first. But the change was almost immediate. His shoulders lifted, his smile returned. He found strength, and more importantly, he found community.

“My first game gave me confidence," Noam added.

Today, he’s a regular at team practices — and some say he’s the future of the squad.

“This makes me feel good," noted Adi Negev coach, Amram Cohen. "I wake up in the morning to make a sport.”

Cohen is part of the leadership behind the wheelchair basketball program. He says the team now meets three times a week and includes a dozen players, all of whom have become like family.

“Sport can heal everything," he said.

The program itself was born out of a personal need. Former professional tennis player Liad Uriel was diagnosed with a serious illness five years ago and found himself in search of a new spark. ADI Negev built the basketball program just for him — and from that one flame, an entire sports therapy department was ignited.

“It doesn’t matter where I am — ADI Negev is part of me, and I am part of ADI Negev," said Liad Uriel, the team captain. "Wherever I go, it goes with me. The sports and activities we do here are part of who I am, and they’ve given me new hope for life.”

Today, thanks to the support of Jewish National Fund-USA, the center offers judo, archery, other adaptive sports, and programming in partnership with Special Olympics Israel and Paralympics Israel — but basketball remains at the heart.

“To be a captain of this team — it’s something very, very strong," Uriel added. “We start something that will never stop. The sport can be the best way to feel better.”