Australian broadcaster Erin Molan: 'I stand proudly with Israel'

Erin Molan, who was in Israel at the time of the Israeli attack on Iran and remains in the country, told ILTV News on Saturday night that she continues to stand firmly with the Jewish state.
“I stand with Israel, the only country in the world currently trying to eliminate their enemy,” Molan said.
She described Israel’s strikes against Iran as historic and stressed that she believes they could no longer be delayed, given the regime’s ongoing plans for “death and destruction across Israel and the world.”
“What your nation is doing on behalf of the rest of the Western world, who believes in freedom, peace, democracy—all of the things that I value as an Australian, as a mother, as someone who wants to bring her daughter up in a world … I am so proud to stand with your country,” she said. “It is Israel’s duty to protect itself, not its right. It has an obligation to protect itself on behalf of the rest of the West, most of whom do not understand the threat or what is at stake here. I thank you, and I stand proudly alongside you.”
Watch Molan’s full interview, beginning at around 35 minutes: