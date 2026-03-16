Iran launches missiles at central Israel; IDF: use of cluster munitions is a war crime

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday after Iran launched missiles toward the area, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that air defense systems were intercepting the projectiles.
Interceptions were seen in the skies over central Israel. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had not received any reports of injuries.
IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a media briefing that Israeli forces had struck the naval headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the past day.
“The Iranian regime used it to turn the maritime arena into a theater of terrorism,” Defrin said.
He added that Israel’s goal is to deepen the damage to the Iranian regime and its proxies and remove long-term threats to the country.
According to Defrin, Israeli forces are continuing to target Iran’s Basij forces while regime operatives are “feeling pursued and searching for hiding places.”
Addressing the northern front, Defrin said IDF troops would serve as a buffer between any threat and residents of northern Israel.
“We have reinforced forces and will deepen the operation in the coming days,” he said.
The military also said it had arrested more than 250 terror operatives in the West Bank in the past two weeks. In the south, more than 40 militants have been killed, including a Hamas cell that was thwarted on Sunday while planning an attack on Israeli forces.
Defrin also said that roughly half of the missiles launched by Iran toward Israel carry cluster warheads, calling their use against populated areas “a war crime.”
“Air defense systems are capable of dealing with these threats,” he said, urging the public to follow Home Front Command instructions. “The resilience of civilians saves lives.”