Iran launches missiles at central Israel; IDF: use of cluster munitions is a war crime

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday after Iran launched missiles toward the area, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that air defense systems were intercepting the projectiles.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday after Iran launched missiles toward the area, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that air defense systems were intercepting the projectiles.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday after Iran launched missiles toward the area, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that air defense systems were intercepting the projectiles.

Interceptions were seen in the skies over central Israel. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had not received any reports of injuries.

Interceptions were seen in the skies over central Israel. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had not received any reports of injuries.

Interceptions were seen in the skies over central Israel. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had not received any reports of injuries.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a media briefing that Israeli forces had struck the naval headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the past day.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a media briefing that Israeli forces had struck the naval headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the past day.

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a media briefing that Israeli forces had struck the naval headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the past day.

He added that Israel’s goal is to deepen the damage to the Iranian regime and its proxies and remove long-term threats to the country.

He added that Israel’s goal is to deepen the damage to the Iranian regime and its proxies and remove long-term threats to the country.

He added that Israel’s goal is to deepen the damage to the Iranian regime and its proxies and remove long-term threats to the country.

According to Defrin, Israeli forces are continuing to target Iran’s Basij forces while regime operatives are “feeling pursued and searching for hiding places.”

According to Defrin, Israeli forces are continuing to target Iran’s Basij forces while regime operatives are “feeling pursued and searching for hiding places.”

According to Defrin, Israeli forces are continuing to target Iran’s Basij forces while regime operatives are “feeling pursued and searching for hiding places.”

Addressing the northern front, Defrin said IDF troops would serve as a buffer between any threat and residents of northern Israel.

Addressing the northern front, Defrin said IDF troops would serve as a buffer between any threat and residents of northern Israel.

Addressing the northern front, Defrin said IDF troops would serve as a buffer between any threat and residents of northern Israel.

“We have reinforced forces and will deepen the operation in the coming days,” he said.

“We have reinforced forces and will deepen the operation in the coming days,” he said.

“We have reinforced forces and will deepen the operation in the coming days,” he said.