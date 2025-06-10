Backing rival militias in Gaza is risky but may help defeat Hamas, says analyst

Supporting the enemies of your enemy is not a new or original practice, said Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
He was speaking about rumors that Israel has armed Yasser Abu Shabab and his group, known as the Popular Forces. The group is reportedly helping protect the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as it distributes aid, shielding it from Hamas interference.
“It has been done by many warring sides throughout history. So we're not seeing something unique,” Conricus told ILTV News.
However, he cautioned that history provides many examples where such actions failed to achieve their intended goals.
“So I'm cautious and skeptical about how successful it will be,” Conricus said. He added that he agrees with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the supreme goal is to dismantle Hamas, to defeat Hamas, and that arming and helping other organizations in Gaza to fight Hamas is a positive step.
