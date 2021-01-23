Military Intelligence recommends obligatory isolation for returnees to Israel

Israeli Military Intelligence recommends the government examine the return of obligatory isolation for all those returning from abroad - even if they already recovered, or even received the vaccine against the coronavirus.
"Immunized or recovering patients should be treated similarly when they arrive in Israel, at least in terms of their testing and possibly even [subjected to] short-term isolation, because if they contract a problematic mutation that is immune to the vaccine, they may spread it in the community," the report stated.