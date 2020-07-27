Israel's culture industry may soon re-open

Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, said during a meeting of the Knesset's coronavirus Committee on Monday, that the country's culture industry may soon be able to re-open.
"We are seeing some stabilization in the rate of infection, there is an opportunity here to make a change," said Prof. Grotto. "The Health Ministry is trying to see how we can help these places. In one or two days our outline will be ready and we will bring it to the government. We have two weeks to submit the regulations to the Knesset under the new coronavirus Law "