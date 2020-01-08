Denmark and Latvia to move some troops from Iraq after Iranian missile strikes

Denmark will temporarily move some of its military personnel from the Al-Asad air base in Iraq that was targeted in an Iranian missile strike on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen said.

