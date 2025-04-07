Netanyahu’s real mission in Washington: Iran threats and Gaza hostages, says former Mossad chief

Despite appearances, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington is not primarily about the new U.S. tariffs on Israeli imports. According to at least one expert, the two most important topics on the table are Iran and the hostages still held in Gaza.

Brigadier General Dr. Amnon Sofrin, former head of the Mossad’s Intelligence Directorate, told ILTV that the U.S. is pressuring Iran to return to the negotiating table for a new nuclear agreement—and is prepared to back that pressure with force.

“The U.S. may deploy units around the Middle East to deter Iran and prove it’s seriously willing to attack if needed,” Sofrin explained. “It will be in coordination with Israel—maybe even a joint effort between our two countries.”

The second major issue is the hostages.

Fifty-nine hostages are still believed to be in Gaza. Around two dozen of them are thought to be alive.

“Hamas doesn’t want to begin negotiating unless they receive international guarantees that the war will stop and Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip,” said Sofrin. “This is unacceptable—and it’s exactly what needs to be discussed between the Israeli Prime Minister and the U.S. President.”

Watch the full interview: