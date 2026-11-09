11 arrested after violent clashes between Jews and Arabs in Lod; mayor warns of further escalation

Police arrested 11 people in Lod on Sunday evening on suspicion of disturbing public order and failing to obey police instructions. Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said local youths had confronted Arab residents, leading to a violent brawl that left several people injured. "I am furious," he said. Those arrested include both Jews and Arabs.

"A group of extremists came from outside the city this evening to inflame tensions," Revivo said. "They publicized their activity online and attracted about 20 local teenagers. After police dispersed the group that had come from outside the city, the local teenagers returned to their homes agitated, shouting insults outside the homes of Arab residents. In response, Arab residents came outside, and a violent brawl broke out."

Violent clashes in Lod

Among those involved Sunday evening was Mordechai David, who had participated in the campaign for National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "We came for a tour of the Arab neighborhoods. Brave young Jewish guys came to make a show of asserting authority in Lod," he said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

"Since the difficult and traumatic events of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, we have managed to maintain relative calm in the city, and I have absolutely no intention of allowing anyone to take us back to those terrible days," Revivo said.

"I contacted the head of the Shin Bet, updated him on the serious developments and the real concern about further escalation, and requested immediate preparations to prevent the situation from deteriorating. I want to make this absolutely clear: There is no justification for provocations or incitement, and no justification for violence, threats with bladed weapons or taking the law into one's own hands. Not by Jews and not by Arabs."

Mordechai David on a tour of Lod ( Photo: From Mordechai David's Instagram page )

He added: "I appeal to everyone who has influence on the ground: rabbis, educators, public leaders, parents and leaders of the Arab community. This is your time to act! Now. Lod is our home. It does not belong to extremists who come from outside, or to anyone who wants to turn our streets into a battlefield. I refuse to let us pay the heavy price of incitement, violence and hatred again."

In a separate statement, Revivo wrote: "Lod is not a playground for groups that come from outside to make their presence felt, create friction and then go home. Our residents, Jews and Arabs, are the ones who live here together, raise their children here and will have to see one another again tomorrow morning on the street, at the grocery store and in the public park.

"Real governance is not measured by how loudly slogans are shouted in the street, but by the ability to ensure personal security, law and order, and normal daily life for every resident. I do not need any outside group coming here to impose order in Lod. That is what we have a state, a police force, a municipality and law enforcement authorities for."