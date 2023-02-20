IDF to destroy house of Jerusalem bombings terrorist

The 26-year-old terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State terror group was detained on November 29, following a large-scale manhunt; the family of the terrorist was given an opportunity to submit an appeal to the demolition of their house in Ramallah

Israel’s military (IDF) announced on Monday its intention to demolish the house of the terrorist who carried out two bombing attacks in Jerusalem last November and attempted a third one.
    • Eslam Froukh placed and activated explosives at two bus stops at the entrance to the city and at Ramot Junction on November 23.
    Aryeh Shchupak, Tadesa Tashuma killed in Jerusalem blasts     Aryeh Shchupak, Tadesa Tashuma killed in Jerusalem blasts
    (Photo: Haim Goldich, Courtesy of the family)
    The twin bombings killed a 16-year-old Aryeah Shechopek and a 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada, and wounded over 20 people.
    According to the security forces, a third explosion was planned but failed. The 26-year-old terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State terror group was detained on November 29, following a large-scale manhunt to catch him.
    Surveillance camera footage was collected from dozens of areas in Jerusalem in an effort to detect the escape rout of the terrorist. Additionally, A war room was established by the Shin Bet, dedicated specifically to the manhunt.
    זירת האירוע בשכונת רמות    זירת האירוע בשכונת רמות
    The scene of one of the attacks in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
    Shortly after the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his cabinet will discuss the possibility of launching a widescale operation in east Jerusalem with an aim to uproot terrorism.
    "The answer to terrorism is to hit it hard. To further strengthen the settlement enterprise in our country, which the terrorists seek to displace," said Netanyahu.
    His house in Ramallah was mapped by the IDF early January. The family of the terrorist was given an opportunity to submit an appeal to the demolition, according to the military spokesperson.

    Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
