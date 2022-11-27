Second victim of Jerusalem bombings laid to rest

The second victim of last week's bombings in Jerusalem was laid to rest on Sunday, with a thousand mourners participating in the funeral procession.

Tadesa Tashuma on Saturday succumbed to his fatal wounds , sustained last week when an explosive device was remotely detonated at a bus stop in Jerusalem.

He had immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia 21 years ago and is survived by his wife and six children.

Aryeh Shchupak, a16-year-old Israeli-Canadian yeshiva student, was also killed by the explosion.

"We ask that murderers be caught, and that justice be served," Tadesa's cousin eulogized during the funeral. "We hope the IDF and the police return safety to our streets," he said.

Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said he had met with Tadesa recently and was unable to grasp the extent of the tragedy.

"He was such a special and rare human being whose life exemplified Zionism, love of country, a love for Jerusalem," he said.

"The explosive device that took your life, was one of crazed hatred seeking to instill fear and horror. I am sure the security forces will not rest until they have laid their hands on the murderers and commit here to increase the sense of security in the city," Lion said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were celebrated by Palestinian terror group Hamas.

According to security agencies estimation, the bombing were carried out by terrorists who were not affiliated with any known organization, but were familiar with the area and made sure there were many people around before detonating their devices.

The bombs were not large in size and most injuries were caused by shrapnel including nails that were widely dispersed in the blasts.

The forces are investigating whether the perpetrators were from the West Bank, but were also considering they were an organization made up of residents of east Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces remain on high alert and on Saturday police briefly closed a main road in Jerusalem, not far from the site of the bombings, to examine a suspicious package feared to be another explosive device, but ultimately turned out to be a false alarm, according to the police.



