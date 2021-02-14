Coronavirus cabinet says thousands can enter Israel daily under restrictions

The coronavirus cabinet on Sunday voted to allow up to 2,000 people a day to enter the country after closing the airport down last month out of concern over the British variant of COVID-19 spreading in Israel.
Permission to enter through Israel's main port of entry, the Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, will be given in accordance with health regulations and decided by the Health Ministry, the ministers decided.
The cabinet also tasked the Defense Ministry with preparing sufficient quarantine hotels to accommodate the arrivals.