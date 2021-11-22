Former close aid takes stand in Netanyahu corruption trial

Nir Hefetz, a star prosecution witness took the stand on Monday in Benjamin Netanyahu's high-profile trial for corruption at the Jerusalem District Court.

Netanyahu who faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, appeared in court to hear his former close aid's testimony after he was given the judges panel's permission to remain away during earlier witness testimonies.

At the start of his testimony Hefetz said Netanyahu invested as much time in the press coverage he was given, as he did in matters of national security.

Netanyahu was heard giggling often during his former aid's testimony while his supporters demonstrated outside.

Hefetz signed a state witness agreement in 2018, and is considered a key witness in case 4,000, in which Netanyahu is suspected of receiving bribes from communications mogul Shaul Elovich.

According to the indictment, Netanyahu received positive news coverage from the Walla news site owned by Elovich, in exchange for regulatory changes that would have delivered Bezeq communications, a profit of approximately one billion shekels. Netanyahu acted as Communications Minister as well as PM, at the time.

Netanyahu and his family made demands directly and through intermediaries including Nir Hefetz, for positive coverage of by Walla and demanded negative reports about his political rivals.

The former Netanyahu aide was scheduled to testify last week, but the testimony was delayed at the last minute due to fresh allegations from a new witness.

Hefetz, who acted as media advisor for Netanyahu and his family, is also expected to testify on other charges leveled against the former prime minister including in case 1,000 in which Netanyahu and his wife demanded and received gifts from billionaire, Arnon Milchen and Australian gambling mogul James Packer.



