484 students and 23 staffers found positive for COVID in education system

The Education Ministry revealed Thursday that since the reopening of the education system, 484 COVID cases have been logged in both schools and kindergartens.
In kindergartens 37 positive cases have been found out of about half a million children, in primary education classes 174 COVID cases have been discovered out of about a million students, in secondary education 273 cases have been discovered out of about 800,000 students, and in special education only five cases of COVID have been discovered out of about 50,000 students.
In addition, 23 teaching staff have been found positive for the virus.