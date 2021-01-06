Sudan signs Abraham Accords to normalize Israel ties

Sudan on Wednesday said it signed the "Abraham Accords" with the U.S., paving the way for the African country to normalize ties with Israel.
A statement from the office of Sudan's prime minister said Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the accord Wednesday with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is expected to arrive in Israel later Wednesday.
The recent U.S.-negotiated deals between Arab countries and Israel have been a major foreign policy achievement by Outgoing-U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.