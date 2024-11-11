Iran aware of reports about Iranian-American journalist's arrest, ministry says

Journalist Reza Valizadeh who worked for US government-funded broadcaster was believed to have been detained by Iran for some months

Iran's foreign ministry was aware of reports about the arrest of Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist who once worked for a U.S. government-funded broadcaster, was believed to have been detained by Iran for some months.
3 View gallery
איראן כלא אסיר אסיריםאיראן כלא אסיר אסירים
Illustration
(Photo: Shutterstock)
"We are aware of reports regarding the arrest of one Iranian national, he is an Iranian national and I do not have information on his second citizenship. We are in contact with relevant institutions to follow up on the case," Baghaei said when asked about Valizadeh in a press conference.
Iran does not recognize second nationalities and treats dual nationals solely as Iranians.
3 View gallery
נשים איראניות במפגש עם המנהיג העליון עלי חמינאינשים איראניות במפגש עם המנהיג העליון עלי חמינאי
Iranian women in gathering with Ali Khamenei earlier this month
(Photo: AFP)
3 View gallery
נשים איראניות במפגש עם המנהיג העליון עלי חמינאינשים איראניות במפגש עם המנהיג העליון עלי חמינאי
Ali Khamenei
(Photo: AFP )
The U.S. State Department had earlier acknowledged the imprisonment of Valizadeh, who previously worked for Radio Farda, an outlet under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that is overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media.
Comments
