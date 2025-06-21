Europeans back Trump demands on Iran after Iran refuses to budge on uranium enrichment

The foreign ministers of Germany, Britain and France, known as the E3 and the EU, were unable to move Iran toward agreeing to give up its uranium enrichment program, a prerequisite for ending the war between Israel and Iran, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
“We urge Iran to continue its talks with the United States,” U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said after the Geneva talks failed. “This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don't see regional escalation of this conflict," he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Europe would not be able to help much to end the war. "Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this one," Trump said.
Despite the growing international pressure, Iran doubled down on its threats against Israel and "anyone who assists it," and informed diplomats that it would not stop its uranium enrichment and would not engage in negotiations with the United States as long as Israel continues its attacks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would consider diplomacy only after the strikes end and Israel is made to bear responsibility for "its crimes." Araghchi said he hoped for a resounding statement condemning the Israeli attacks on his country when he meets with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Turkey later on Saturday. "We will use the opportunity to make Iran's voice heard to the world," the minister said.
"Attacking peaceful nuclear reactors in Iran, which are under the supervision of the IAEA, is an unforgivable crime and will have serious implications on international law, especially on the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran will stand firm in the face of Israeli aggression and will respond as required based on its legitimate right to self-defense."
The minister told NBC that he was not certain that the U.S. could be trusted, after Israel began its attacks on Iran, days before negotiations between Washington and the Iranians were to begin. He said the administration may have been using the talks as cover, to mislead Iran.
“So they had perhaps this plan in their mind, and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up,” Araghchi said. “We don’t know how we can trust them anymore. What they did was, in fact, a betrayal to diplomacy.”