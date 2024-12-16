Israeli anchor praises Erin Molan: 'A role model for journalists everywhere'

ILTV News anchor Sivan Raviv has praised former Sky News Australia anchor Erin Molan, who was dismissed from the outlet following widespread criticism of her outspoken support for Israel over the past year and since October 7.

“Erin, your bravery in reporting the truth about Israel has not gone unnoticed,” Raviv said Sunday during the ILTV Daily News report. “As a fellow anchor and journalist here in Israel, I want to tell you that your courage and unwavering commitment to presenting the realities of this region are truly inspiring in a world where reporting on Israel often invites disproportionate criticism.”

ERIN MOLAN FIRED ( ILTV )

She continued, “You stood tall and spoke with integrity. You are a role model for journalists everywhere who strive to tell the truth, no matter the personal or professional cost. We deeply appreciate your voice and your work, and I wish you nothing but success and strength in the next chapter of your career.”

Molan, who is neither Jewish nor Israeli, is known for her bold and unapologetic style as she stood firm in defending Israel's right to self-defense amid the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Her coverage highlighted the complex realities of the conflict, including the role of terrorism and its impact on Israeli civilians—topics she argued were often overlooked in international reporting.

Despite her efforts to provide a perspective often marginalized in global media, Molan faced significant backlash from some viewers and activists who accused her of bias and insensitivity toward Palestinians. Critics targeted her social media posts and on-air comments, which condemned Hamas while calling for more nuanced reporting on the region.

Supporters, however, praised her for speaking the truth and challenging what they saw as double standards in media narratives about Israel.