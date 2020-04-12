UN Mideast envoys urge warring parties to cease fighting now

The United Nations envoys in the Middle East hot spots urged all warring parties on Saturday to translate Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for immediate cease-fires to tackle the coronavirus pandemic into concrete actions aimed at ending hostilities.

The United Nations envoys in the Middle East hot spots urged all warring parties on Saturday to translate Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for immediate cease-fires to tackle the coronavirus pandemic into concrete actions aimed at ending hostilities.

The United Nations envoys in the Middle East hot spots urged all warring parties on Saturday to translate Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for immediate cease-fires to tackle the coronavirus pandemic into concrete actions aimed at ending hostilities.