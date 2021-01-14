France convicts delivery man for refusing kosher food orders, will deport him

A court in eastern France convicted a delivery driver of anti-Semitic discrimination Thursday for refusing to take orders for kosher food, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Algerian man would be deported after he completes his prison sentence.

A court in eastern France convicted a delivery driver of anti-Semitic discrimination Thursday for refusing to take orders for kosher food, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Algerian man would be deported after he completes his prison sentence.

A court in eastern France convicted a delivery driver of anti-Semitic discrimination Thursday for refusing to take orders for kosher food, and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Algerian man would be deported after he completes his prison sentence.