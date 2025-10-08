'Iron Lady' of Germany Angela Merkel to visit Israel

"The Iron Lady" of Germany, who served as chancellor from 2005 to 2021, is expected to arrive in Israel on November 9. The main focus of the visit will be the awarding of an honorary doctorate at the Weizmann Institute of Science, but political meetings are also planned with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Merkel, 71, arrives against the backdrop of sharp remarks she made in June. During a live interview promoting her new biography she said: “Israel is not only Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I do not share his positions regarding the conduct of the war in Gaza, including the merciless treatment of the civilian population in the Strip.”

Merkel added that she “stands with all those demonstrating against Netanyahu in Israel, including senior military officers.” Her remarks drew sustained applause. At the same time she made clear: “This cannot lead me to say that I no longer support Israel’s struggle for its existence.”

1 View gallery Formenr German CHancellor Angela Merkel has been critical of Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

The former chancellor also warned that Israel is singled out for unusually harsh criticism compared with other conflicts in the world: “While the war in Yemen took millions of victims and produced mass starvation, only when it comes to Israel is Israel publicly condemned.”

Merkel is considered a key figure in Israel–Germany relations . In a historic speech to the Knesset in 2008 she described Germany’s commitment to Israel in the term “Staatsräson” — a reason of state — which has since become a founding principle of German policy. That commitment has also been expressed in security support, including submarine deals.