Six injured at Pamplona's running of the bulls festival

Six people were injured in the annual San Fermin running of the bulls festival in Pamplona, Spain.

The festival attracts thrill-seekers and tourists from around the world for the famous morning bull runs ('encierro'), where participants race ahead of six bulls and steer through the town's ancient streets toward the bullring.

1 View gallery San Fermin running of the bulls festival in Pamplona, Spain, 2019 ( Photo: Reuters )

Participants wear traditional white attire with red neckerchiefs and sash belts.

The event was made famous by Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises." It involves concerts, processions, and lots of wine.

Dozens are injured annually during the bull runs.

An American from New York was injured, and a Spanish man who was gored.

Since 1911, 16 deaths have been recorded during the bull runs, with the last fatality occurring in 2009.

Animal rights activists protested the event, criticizing the treatment of the bulls, which often sustain injuries or are killed after the run or during subsequent bullfights.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq