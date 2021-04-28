In rare outbreak, 23 students in one Jerusalem classroom contract coronavirus

In a rare outbreak, 23 students from one classroom in a Jerusalem schools have contracted coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.

Teddy Kollek High School in the Pisgat Zeev neighborhood of the capital reported that overall 25 students tested positive for COVID recently, of whom 23 appear to be classmates.

