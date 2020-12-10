Netanyahu promises 'very warm peace' with Morocco

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of official diplomatic ties between Israel and Morocco, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that "there will be a very warm peace" with the African nation.

Speaking at a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in Jerusalem, the premier welcomed the newly forged ties with the Muslim state and the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and called them "a great light for Israel."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in Jerusalem; in background, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman ( Photo: Emille Selman )

“I always believed in this peace, and now it’s happening before our eyes. I want to thank President Trump for his extraordinary efforts to expand peace to bring peace to Israel and the Middle East," Netanyahu said. "We will never, ever forget this."

Netanyahu also thanked Morocco’s King Mohammed VI for his "historic decision to make historic peace with Israel", noting the strong bond between Israel's Moroccan Jewry and the African state.

“There are close ties between Morocco and Israel, and there are brave ties between Morocco and the Jewish people throughout modern times," he said.

"Everyone is familiar with the warm attitude of the kings of Morocco and the people of Morocco towards the Jews there. Hundreds of thousands of members of this community immigrated to Israel and serve as a living bridge between the people of Morocco and Israel - a bridge of love, affection and tradition. And I must say that this solid foundation is in fact the foundation on which this peace is built."

( Photo: GPO )

Netanyahu also said that both countries will resume liaison offices will work as fast as possible to quickly establish full ties and direct flights.