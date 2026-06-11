Trump says Iran deal could be signed in Europe this weekend despite Tehran denial

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that a U.S.-Iran deal could be signed in Europe this weekend and that Vice President JD Vance would attend the signing, even as an Iranian report cast doubt on whether Tehran had approved any initial text for an agreement.

Reuters reported that Trump said the signing was expected to take place in Europe this weekend. The comment came after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had canceled scheduled U.S. strikes and bombings against Iran, citing what he described as progress in high-level negotiations involving Tehran and several regional governments.

1 View gallery US President Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei ( Photo: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS , Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS )

Trump said discussions with the Islamic Republic had been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved. He said that, as president, he had canceled the planned strikes against Iran.

Trump also said the discussions and final points had been approved in both concept and detail by all parties involved, naming the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others.

The U.S. president said the naval blockade would remain in full force until the transaction is finalized, adding that the time and place of the signing would be announced shortly.

But Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency later cited an informed source close to Iran’s negotiating team as saying Tehran had not approved any text for an initial memorandum of understanding with the United States.

The Fars report appeared to complicate Trump’s announcement, suggesting that talks may be advancing but that Iran has not formally approved an initial written framework with Washington. It was not immediately clear whether the report referred to the same document or set of understandings Trump described in his post.

Trump’s latest comments mark another shift after he had publicly threatened earlier to strike Iran very hard and raised the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub in the Persian Gulf.

Kharg Island has been viewed by U.S. officials as one of the most sensitive possible targets in the conflict because of its importance to Iran’s oil exports. Earlier, Pentagon officials and senior U.S. administration officials were said to have warned that seizing Kharg or destroying its energy infrastructure would be highly risky and could require significant ground forces.

The operation had been viewed as a possible endgame measure that could severely damage Iran’s economy and war capabilities, but also carry the risk of heavy casualties and wider regional escalation. U.S. forces have previously carried out airstrikes on military facilities on Kharg while avoiding damage to the island’s critical energy infrastructure.

Trump’s remarks suggest that Washington may be stepping back, at least for now, from immediate military escalation. But his insistence that the naval blockade remain in place signals that the United States intends to keep pressure on Tehran until any agreement is completed.

The apparent diplomatic turn comes as regional dynamics continue to shift. Bloomberg reported earlier that senior security officials from the UAE and Iran had met for the first time since the war began, in what sources familiar with the discussions described as a sharp turn for both sides.

The UAE, one of Washington’s and Israel’s closest regional allies, has suffered repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks during the war, with damage to oil and gas facilities, ports and hotels. But Abu Dhabi has also sought to reduce further damage to its economy and security while recognizing that the Iranian regime is likely to remain in power.

For Tehran, maintaining ties with the UAE is also important. Before the war, the UAE was one of Iran’s largest trading partners and a key route for oil exports. The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, fragile ceasefires and slow progress in U.S.-Iran talks have pushed several Gulf states toward efforts to contain the confrontation through diplomacy.