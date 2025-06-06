Are Jews still safe in the United States?

With antisemitic attacks on the rise and Jewish institutions increasingly on edge, ILTV Insider this week tackled the question: Are Jews safe in America?

Journalist and former AP bureau chief Dan Perry and conservative columnist Ruthie Blum said the answer is more complex than a simple yes or no.

“Jews are clearly less safe” than they used to be in the United States, Perry said. “It's getting worse and worse all the time.”

1 View gallery The riots and arrests at Columbia University ( Photo: AFP, SPENCER PLATT )

While Perry, the son of Holocaust survivors, acknowledged that classic antisemitism—such as conspiracy theories about Jewish global control—still exists, he argued that much of the current hostility is tied to geopolitics and the Jewish association with Israel.

“To totally divorce the situation of Jews in America from the actions of Israel is infantile,” Perry stressed, noting that many American Jews loudly and proudly identify with the Jewish state.

Watch previous episodes of ILTV Insider:

Blum took a different approach, explaining that today's antisemitism is a dangerous blend of far-right white supremacy and “global jihad,” and that political affiliation or religious observance offers little protection.

“It didn't matter how cultured, it didn't matter how German… they were marched into those crematoria just like everybody else,” she said, referring to Jews in Nazi Germany. “And I think that's what American Jews have in common with those Jews of Germany.”

Still, Blum expressed doubt that American Jews are prepared to act on their concerns.

“Even if they do … express concern, I certainly don't see them leaving and moving to Israel,” Blum said.