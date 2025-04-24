Trump blames Zelensky for prolonging war in Ukraine for refusal to cede Crimea to Russia

President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at Ukraine's president, saying Volodymyr Zelensky is prolonging the "killing field" after pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan.

Zelensky on Tuesday ruled out ceding territory to Russia in any deal before talks set for Wednesday in London among U.S., European and Ukrainian officials. "There is nothing to talk about. It is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people," Zelensky said.

During similar talks last week in Paris, U.S. officials presented a proposal that included allowing Russia to keep control of occupied Ukrainian territory as part of a deal, according to a European official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump called Zelenky's pushback "very harmful" to talks.

1 View gallery Heated argument between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office in March ( Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters )

"Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he wrote on social media.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014after sending troops to overrun it. Weeks later, Moscow-backed separatists launched an uprising in eastern Ukraine, battling Kyiv's forces.

Trump also asserted they were close to a deal and that Ukraine's leader can have peace or "he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country," adding that Zelensky's statement "will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that!"

'A very fair proposal'

Wednesday's meeting was pared back at the last minute, while Vice President JD Vance said negotiations are reaching a moment of truth.

"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say 'yes' or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters during a visit to India.

He said it was "a very fair proposal" that would "freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today," with both sides having to give up some territory they currently hold. He did not provide details.

Trump, who is set to travel to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, told reporters later on Wednesday that he did not know if he would meet with Zelensky or other European leaders to discuss the war while in Italy. He also said that has found dealing with Zelensky harder than dealing with the Russians.

Trump who is set to travel to the Middle East next month said it was "possible" that he could meet with Putin while in Saudi Arabia, but that it is more likely he will meet with the Russian leader soon after that trip.

A senior European official familiar with the ongoing talks involving the American team said a proposal the United States calls "final" was initially presented last week in Paris, where it was described as "just ideas" and that they could be changed.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

When those "ideas" surfaced in media reports, Ukrainian officials were surprised to find that Washington portrayed them as final, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations that might bring a ceasefire and open the door to full peace negotiations, as he mourned nine civilians killed when a Russian drone struck a bus earlier in the day.

"We insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky wrote on social media, in accordance with a proposal he said the U.S. tabled six weeks ago.

Ukraine and some Western European governments have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet on that proposal as his army tries to capture more Ukrainian land. Western analysts say Moscow is in no rush to conclude peace talks because it has battlefield momentum.

Trump frustrated with both sides

Trump said repeatedly during his election campaign last year that he would be able to end the war "in 24 hours" upon taking office. But he has expressed frustration with Zelensky and Putin. Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting by imposing far-reaching conditions.

Some European allies are wary of the American proposal for Ukraine to exchange land for peace. But an official said there's also acknowledgment by some allies that Russia is firmly entrenched wholly or partially in five regions of Ukraine: Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

If the goal is to obtain a ceasefire immediately, "it should be based on the line of contact as it is," said the senior French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with French presidential policy.