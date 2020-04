Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman all supported the OPEC+ deal to cut global crude output, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman all supported the OPEC+ deal to cut global crude output, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Putin and Trump, in a separate phone call, have also discussed strategic security issues, the Kremlin said.

