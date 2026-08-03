$3,000 for three beach visits: Egypt’s luxury coast turns on its own homeowners

Egypt’s northern Mediterranean coast has become one of the country’s most important tourism destinations, with luxury hotels, gated villages and expensive vacation projects spreading across the shoreline. The developments cater largely to Egyptians able to afford their high prices, even as most of the country struggles with a severe economic crisis. The contrast has long fueled criticism that the resorts are detached from ordinary life, but in recent days trouble has reached the coastal “paradise” itself.

Some Egyptians refer to the luxury zone between New Alamein and Ras el-Hekma as the “bad coast,” citing its high prices, strict entry rules and reputation as a destination reserved for the wealthiest 1% of the population. The older and significantly cheaper beaches closer to Alexandria are described as the “good coast.” Criticism of the exclusive developments also focuses on foreign investment, with opponents arguing that Egypt is surrendering valuable coastal land to overseas companies in an effort to escape its economic crisis.

Until recently, wealthy Egyptians appeared to be enjoying the summer in vacation homes they own inside the gated resorts. Videos and statements published by property owners, however, have revealed strict rules governing guests, movement between villages and facilities, and access to the beaches themselves. The complaints have reignited a wider debate over who owns the sea and whether private developers should be allowed to restrict access to Egypt’s Mediterranean shoreline.

Egyptian reports said a membership fee of $3,000 was being charged this summer for only three visits to the beach of the Al Alamein Hotel, part of the Emirati-owned Marassi resort in Sidi Abdel Rahman. Hanan El-Shaarawy, a property owner at Marassi, became one of the most prominent voices in the dispute after saying homeowners could not freely host relatives and friends, despite buying the homes partly to spend time there with their families. She also drew attention after claiming police were not permitted to enter the private villages, an allegation that was denied.

Egyptian lawyer Nehad Aboul Komsan described a similar experience in a video, saying she visited friends at one of the resorts but was told she could not accompany them to the beach. According to Aboul Komsan, her friend owned a home there but could not even bring her mother to the beach without paying an additional fee.

Property owners argue that the restrictions go beyond what they were promised when purchasing their homes. Marassi’s management says the measures are intended to protect residents’ privacy, regulate the use of beaches and facilities, prevent overcrowding, curb informal rentals and maintain security and service standards. As the dispute has escalated, several owners have reportedly turned to the courts and sought compensation, claiming the new procedures caused financial harm and altered the rights attached to their properties. Some are also considering selling their homes.

The controversy has prompted mockery from Egyptians who had long viewed the developments as symbols of exclusion. The wealthy, critics said, built gated communities to keep ordinary citizens away and are now discovering that they too can be denied access.

The dispute has also intensified criticism of Egypt’s reliance on Gulf investment. One Egyptian engineer quoted in local coverage accused the government of “begging Gulf investors and surrendering to all their conditions,” arguing that the authorities’ need for foreign currency had led them to give away land through contracts whose terms were not publicly disclosed. Reports that some resorts charge for services in dollars have opened another debate over whether businesses operating inside Egypt should be permitted to demand payment in foreign currency.

The controversy has also generated inflammatory and unsupported claims linking the Emirati developments to Israel. Egyptian activist Gamal Waly, whose Facebook page has about 30,000 followers, described the projects as “Emirati-Israeli colonies.”

“The Zionists entered through the Emirati gate,” he wrote. “They entered Egypt with complete ease, bought land, established settlements and imposed restrictions even on Egyptians. All of this is happening with the approval and blessing of the Egyptian authorities.”

Waly claimed, without presenting evidence, that poor Egyptians were now barred from approaching what he called “Hebrew settlements.” He added: “What Israel failed to achieve through wars, the Egyptian authorities are handing over to it through the Emirates.”