Five-year-old girl dies, 5 others hurt after car slams into pedestrians in central Israel

A five-year-old girl died and at least five other people had been wounded after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians near a busy market in the city of Ramla in central Israel on Wednesday evening.

The child and a relative were rushed to The Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot in serious condition. Five other victims, all-male, are believed to be lightly hurt.

The driver, who is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, was arrested at the scene. Police say they are treating the incident as a traffic accident.

