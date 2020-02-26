Five-year-old girl dies, 5 others hurt after car slams into pedestrians in central Israel

A five-year-old girl died and at least five other people had been wounded after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians near a busy market in the city of Ramla in central Israel on Wednesday evening.
The child and a relative were rushed to The Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot in serious condition. Five other victims, all-male, are believed to be lightly hurt.
The driver, who is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, was arrested at the scene. Police say they are treating the incident as a traffic accident.
A paramedic who arrived on the scene described a chaotic sight. "A woman and a little girl were lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries to their lower extremities, three other people who were walking aimlessly around are considered to have suffered light injuries," said the paramedic. "We administered first aid and they were taken by ambulance to local hospitals."
A water main burst as a result of the accident, flooding the road as the wounded were being treated.
The driver is believed to be a resident of Ramla.
The city is predominantly Jewish but has a significant Arab minority.
First published: 19:01 , 02.26.20