The emergency services arrive at the scene of the incident
Photo: Courtesy: Magen David Adom
Five-year-old girl dies, 5 others hurt after car slams into pedestrians in central Israel

Paramedics in Ramla describe a chaotic scene as the child and her relative, who sustained serious injuries, were lying on the sidewalk; the driver, who appears to have lost control of the vehicle, has been arrested

Eli Senior, Roy Rubinstein |
Updated: 02.26.20 , 19:44
A five-year-old girl died and at least five other people had been wounded after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians near a busy market in the city of Ramla in central Israel on Wednesday evening.
    • The child and a relative were rushed to The Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot in serious condition. Five other victims, all-male, are believed to be lightly hurt.
    (Site of accident near Ramla market, six people hurt)

    The driver, who is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, was arrested at the scene. Police say they are treating the incident as a traffic accident.
    The emergency services arrive at the scene of the incident
    (Photo: Courtesy: Magen David Adom)
    A paramedic who arrived on the scene described a chaotic sight. "A woman and a little girl were lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries to their lower extremities, three other people who were walking aimlessly around are considered to have suffered light injuries," said the paramedic. "We administered first aid and they were taken by ambulance to local hospitals."
    Car involved in crash near Market in Ramla
    A water main burst as a result of the accident, flooding the road as the wounded were being treated.
    The driver is believed to be a resident of Ramla.
    The city is predominantly Jewish but has a significant Arab minority.

    First published: 19:01 , 02.26.20
